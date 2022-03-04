Dubai: An Egyptian movie has been pulled from cinemas after daily earnings of just $9, local media reported.
According to Al Masry Al Youm newspaper, the movie was withdrawn from cinemas after nearly three weeks of being released.
The story of Maaly Mama (Her Excellency Mum) comedy movie revolves around a mother’s relationship with her children in light of holding an important position, which leads her to facing a number of situations with her family.
Egypt is touted to be the most productive country in the Middle East in the field of film production. Egyptian cinema is also among the most important in the Middle East and people often refer to it as “the Hollywood of the Arab world.” It is also said that Egypt is the only Middle Eastern country which has a full cinema industry in the real sense of the word.
There is some debate regarding when cinema was born in Egypt. While some believe it dates back to 1986 when the first film was watched in the country, others say it started way back in 1907 when the first documentary short film was made in Egypt.