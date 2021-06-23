Cairo: An Egyptian man had gone on killing rampage, slaying three members of his family with a cleaver, local media said, the latest in a series of domestic violence incidents reported in the country.
The 35-year-old man also seriously injured his mother in the attack that took place in the family’s house in the village of Arab Al Sultan Hassan in the governorate of Minya in south Egypt, the media said.
The fatalities were the suspect’s cousin aged 25, the latter’s wife and their daughter.
Police arrested the suspect and cordoned off the scene of the murder. Initial investigations and neighbours’ testimonies indicated that the suspect is psychologically unstable.
Egyptian media has recently reported several gristly family crimes.
Earlier this month, a man in his 30s in the southern governorate of Sohag killed his parents and two children of his sister while they were asleep.
His 25-year-old sister was seriously injured in his cleaver attack. Neighbours claimed he is a drug addict and psychologically unstable.