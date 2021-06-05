Dubai: An Egyptian man has reportedly killed his wife for refusing to have sex with him and then threw her body into a water tank, local media reported.
According to the suspect, a verbal altercation broke out between him and his wife in the early hours of last Wednesday because she refused to have sexual intercourse with him, as he suffered from a chronic disease in his reproductive organs since childhood, and needed surgery.
The verbal altercation developed into a fistfight, prompting him to strangle her.
He said he sat next to the body thinking of ways of getting rid of it without anyone noticing. “After a long time of thinking, I decided to dispose of the body by dumping it in a water tank next to the house, and in the morning, I went to her family’s house and told them that their daughter is missing since Tuesday,” the husband said in his confession.
The accused added that after leaving the victim’s family home, he went to the police station and filed a report that his wife was missing.
Upon being interrogated, the husband seemed confused, which made the police suspicious.
He confessed to committing the crime, assaulting his wife by beating and strangling her to death and dumping her body in a water tank adjacent to the house.