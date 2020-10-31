Cairo: An Egyptian man has killed his wife and two children allegedly to avenge the spouse’s earlier murder of a neighbouring girl.
Police in Upper Egypt’s province of Sohag found the bodies of the wife and her two children, aged 14 and eight, inside their house allegedly after the man had killed them and fled.
A body of a five-year –old girl, purportedly killed earlier by the woman due to a financial dispute with her mother, was found inside the house drainage well.
After his arrest, the suspect told investigators that he had made up his mind to kill his 40-year-old wife because of her killing of the neighbouring girl, who was a child of a close friend of his, Al Watan newspaper reported.
“I feel remorse for killing my two children, but they made me lose my temper when they attempted to stop me from killing their mother. I killed them while I was in the grip of anger,” he added, according to the paper.
In recent years, Egyptian media has reported a rise in family killings in the country.
In July, a farm worker in southern Egypt admitted to having killed his mother, wife and three daughters, to marry another woman.
Earlier this year, a psychologically ill woman fatally threw her two children from the four-floor balcony of her house north of Cairo before she leaped after them. The 33-year-old mother died later of injuries at a local hospital.