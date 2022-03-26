Dubai: A 44-year-old Egyptian man has shot dead his uncle following a heated dispute over family inheritance, local media reported.
He reportedly killed the man just before Juma prayers. According to media reports, a local police station was alerted by bystanders who saw the man killing his 61-year-old uncle on a street in broad day light. The suspect has been immediately arrested.
Hardly a day passes by in Egypt without local media reporting a grisly crime, triggering fears of a spike in violence in the country of over 100 million people.