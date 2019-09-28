Children were crossing rail tracks as the train appeared in sight

Image for illustrative purposes. Image Credit: Pixabay

Cairo: An Egyptian man was fatally hit by a train near Cairo after he saved two schoolchildren who were crossing the tracks at the time, local media reported on Saturday.

The 29-year-old man, identified as Ahmad Farag, was on his way to work in the morning in the town of Ayat in the province of Giza, south of Cairo, when he saw the train coming as the two children were crossing the tracks, private newspaper Al Watan said.

He rushed and managed to save the children, but the speeding train mowed him down, it added.

Hundreds of residents in his village attended the funeral of Farag, a father of two.

In recent years, Egyptian authorities have sought to remove illegal rail crossings near residential areas after a series of accidents.