Cairo: An Egyptian court had sentenced a local man to death after convicting him of fatally stabbing his younger brother, legal sources said.
The ruling, which can still be appealed, was issued by a criminal court in the province of Sharqia, north of Cairo, they added.
The case dates back to July last year when local police received a report that a 33-year-old wallpainter had mysteriously disappeared. Police interrogated his brother, aged 36, who admitted to having killed him by repeatedly stabbing him with a knife, claiming they often quarrelled and the victim was disobedient.
The self-confessed man said he had disposed of his brother’s dead body by burying him inside a pit in a house under construction.