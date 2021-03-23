Cairo: An Egyptian man has been sentenced to death on charges of murdering his wife and his brother after the convict had sexually assaulted his daughter, legal sources said.
The sentence was delivered by a criminal court in Benha, north of Cairo, after approval from the Republic’s Mufti, Egypt’s top Islamic authority. Egyptian courts usually refer death sentences to the mufti to approve in a routine procedure in cases involving death rulings.
The convict had been referred to a criminal trial on charges of deliberately killing his wife and brother, and sexually assaulting his daughter.
Investigations showed that the man had sexually assaulted his 18-year-old daughter, who told her mother, who in turn complained to the assaulter’s brother, the legal sources added. The latter reprimanded his sibling about the assault and expelled him from the family’s house, they added.
Later, the man returned to the house, wielding a knife and fatally stabbed his brother and wife out of revenge. He admitted to the crimes in investigations.