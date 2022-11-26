Cairo: Egyptian prosecutors have ordered the release of famous actress Menna Shalaby on bail, hours after she was arrested allegedly for pos-sessing drugs, local media reported.
Public prosecution ordered Shalaby’s release on a bail of 50,000 Egyptian pounds (Dh7,484) pending further investigation.
The 40-year-old actress was arrested at Cairo airport after customs officers found drugs in her possession upon her return from the US, media reports said.
After thorough search of Shalaby’s luggage, substances suspected to be drugs were found inside them, Egypt’s public prosecution said in a statement.
A report from the anti-drug police, presented to the prosecution, said investigations into the incident proved the actress possessed the sub-stances for the purpose of personal use, the statement added.
Several Egyptian media carried images of the purported drugs, including 12 marijuana satches.
In investigations, Shalaby denied any link to the drugs, Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm quoted the actress’ lawyer Shaaban Saeed as saying.
Prosecutors ordered the seized items be sent to the forensic medicine department to examine and decide if they contain any narcotic sub-stances.
Shalaby has performed in several films and TV serials, which have earned her wide popularity and some prizes.