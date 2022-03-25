Dubai: An Egyptian has been arrested for allegedly beheading his mother and dumping her body in a sewer and her head far away before stripping of her gold ornaments, local media reported.
The residents of Al Kharsa in the Egyptian governorate of Buheira who found her beheaded body in a manhole alerted the police. The woman, who was in her 80s, had been reported missing for about a month.
During interogation, the victim’s son confessed to the crime. He told the investigators the dispute began when he wanted her to transfer agricultural land’s ownership to him. However, she had refused to his demands, saying that the land would be divided among his seven married sisters and that it is their right.
After a verbal altercation, he said he pushed his mother and her head hit the wall, causing her death. To cover up the crime and confuse the investigators, he said he beheaded her body using a sickle, stripped her and put the body in a bag before throwing it in the sewer. He later threw her head and clothes far away from the body.
The Damanhour Criminal Court referred the perpetrator to the Egyptian Mufti.