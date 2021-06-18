Dubai: Egypt’s ministry of interior affairs has arrested a man, who appeared in a video shared widely on social media, harassing a boy on a train in front of the passengers, local media reported.
In an official statement, the ministry confirmed that the man was identified and arrested.
The man, a resident of the Sohag governorate, (Upper Egypt) and works as a real estate broker, admitted to his crime during investigation. He was referred to Public Prosecution.
The video, which surfaced on social media on Saturday, showed the boy sitting in a window seat beside the man, though most of the time hidden behind the man’s galabiya, a traditional loose garment worn by some rural Egyptians.
The passenger, who filmed the video, said the incident took place on Friday in a train going from Giza to Aswan, Upper Egypt.
The passenger while filming pretended that he was sleep, he said. He later checked his phone and found the disturbing video. The man got off the train in a station at the Asyut governorate.