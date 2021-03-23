Dubai: An Egyptian man has been sentenced to death for raping and killing his 10-year-old cousin, local media reported.
According to Al Ahram newspaper, the crime dates back to last May; the girl was playing outside her house and disappeared suddenly.
While searching for the girl, her family and relatives found her body floating in a lake near their home.
Local police were immediately notified and rescue teams recovered the girl’s body, which was taken to the hospital for a forensic autopsy. According to the coroner’s report, the girl was raped, beaten and strangled to death.
After receiving the report, the criminal investigation department launched extensive investigation into the incident and learnt that the girl was last seen with her cousin, as evidenced by CCTV cameras.
The latter was summoned and confronted with CCTV footage and available evidence. Although he denied the charges from the very beginning, he admitted to raping, beating and killing the girl later.
The young man was accordingly sentenced to death and the sentence was upheld by the Grand Mufti.