Dubai: A 20-year-old woman was killed and a 15-year-old girl seriously injured while watching firework displays at a wedding party from their balcony in Atemda Village in Dakahlia Governorate, local media reported.
The victim was identified as Mayada Ihab, while Nora Al Tahawy is currently fighting for her life at hospital. They were watching the fireworks from the balcony of their first-floor apartment, when they were hit by a fire extinguisher that was thrown and exploded in their faces. Al Tahawy is ina critical condition.
Villagers said they were surprised when they saw a group of semi-naked young men carrying fireworks and fire extinguishers, as well as 3D drawings resembling the devil and skulls made to look as if they were full of blood.
The fire happened when the young men started releasing powder of multiple colours. One of them threw the fire extinguisher that hit the two women.
Security services are studying wedding videos to determine the cause of the fire and find out the identity of young men.
The families of the newlyweds were summoned to the public prosecutor’s office for questioning.
The angry villagers called for the arrest of the young men.