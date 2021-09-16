Dubai: An Egyptian woman on Thursday morning allegedly jumped to her death from the sixth floor of City Stars Mall in Nasr City, Cairo, local media reported.
Mall goers were shocked after the woman's body landed on the ground floor with a thud. The 23-year-old victim, a dentistry graduate, is believed to have committed suicide. She was pronounced dead on the spot. The body was later transferred to the forensics laboratory for an autopsy.
Social media users shared a video showing the moment when the woman, a resident of Al Zohour neighbourhood in Nasr City, plunged to her death. The footage taken from the mall’s surveillance cameras showed the woman approaching the glass fence of the sixth floor before climbing on one of the seats and jumping down.
Security services, who seized surveillance cameras, are examining footage and videos circulated on social media to determine whether the incident was a suicide or just a fall due to loss of balance.