Cairo: A fire, sparked by a television in an apartment outside the Egyptian capital killed two children while their parents were away, local media reported.
The two children, aged three and five, were on their own inside the apartment in the 10th of Ramadan City, 55 kilometres from Cairo, when the fire broke out.
Their parents were away at work when the fire erupted, according to news portal Al Youm Al Saba.
Firefighters later extinguished the blaze that was found to have been ignited by an electrical failure in the television set.
The two children, a boy and a girl, were found to have died due to suffocation from the resulting smoke.