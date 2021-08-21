Cairo: A thief shot dead his partner after failure to burglarise a house in a province in south Egypt, local media reported.
The case came to attention of police in the governorate of Beni Sueif after a body was found abandoned in a farmland in the province.
Police investigations identified the dead man as a local labourer and suspected a relative of murdering him.
After arrest, the suspect admitted to having planned with the man to break into a house. But their plan fizzled out and they narrowly escaped allegedly because the accomplice had earlier made on his own a failed attempt to burglarise the same house.
The suspect told investigators he had fatally gunned down the partner, claiming he had not told him of his earlier failed burglary bid.
The self-confessed killer guided police to the place where he had hidden the gun after the murder.