Cairo: An Egyptian teenager, who scored high marks at school exams, killed herself after her father did not keep his promise of buying her a cellphone as a gift for her success, local media reported.
The 14-year-old girl committed suicide by jumping from the balcony of their fourth-floor apartment in the city of Giza, south of Cairo. She died on the spot.
Police investigations revealed that the girl had scored 95 per cent in the preparatory school certificate tests and that her father repeatedly promised her to buy a cellphone in reward for her brilliance, but he did not keep his promise.
Shortly before her death, the girl had an altercation with her mother over the unfulfilled promise.
The aggrieved family said the child got angry due to delay in delivering the gift and that she fatally jumped from the balcony, Al Watan newspaper reported.
Local prosecutors ordered an autopsy on her dead body before permitting burial.
Owning the latest brands of cellphone is a craze for many in Egypt, mainly teenagers.