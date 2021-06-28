Dubai: An Egyptian swimming coach at Al Ahly Club stabbed another to death after a heated argument over a financial dispute at a café in Sheikh Zayed City in Giza governorate, local media said.
The suspect was arrested by security authorities and referred to public prosecution, which ordered a four-day pretrial detention pending further investigation on charges of killing his colleague.
Preliminary investigations revealed the suspect bought a motorcycle from the victim who kept repeatedly asking for the remaining amount of 10,000 pounds to be paid.
On the day of the murder, the suspect and the victim met at a Café in Sheikh Zayed City where they engaged in a brawl and exchanged insults.
The victim first grabbed a knife from the café and tried to stab the suspect, who managed to snatch the knife from his hand and stabbed him several times in return. He died on the spot.