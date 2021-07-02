Cairo: Egyptian surgeons at a state hospital had removed a tiny lamp bulb from the wind pipe of a five-year-old boy, local media reported.
The boy’s family said that the child had swallowed the bulb while playing with his lantern, resulting in severe pains and breathing difficulties.
The tiny bulb got stuck in the wind pipe of the child who was taken to a hospital affiliated to the Beni Sueif University in south Egypt. It was not clear when the incident or the medical intervention took place.
“The child’s condition is unstable. He is staying in the ICU after the bulb was removed from his larynx,” Dr Mohammed Shaban, the hospital’s manager, said in media remarks.
“While coins are the most common objects swallowed by children, batteries, lamps and magnets are also among these items. These objects pose a big hazard because they could harm the respiratory system,’ he added.