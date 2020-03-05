Women wearing protective masks stand at the sidewalk as they wait for a bus during rush hour, after Indonesia confirmed its first cases of COVID-19, in Jakarta, Indonesia. Image Credit: Reuters

Cairo: An Egyptian man, returning from Serbia, has become Egypt’s third confirmed case of the new coronavirus, a health official said on Thursday.

The 44-year-old man had returned from Serbia after a 12-hour transit in France, Dr Khaled Mejahed, the spokesman for the Egyptian Health Ministry, added.

Upon his return to Egypt, the man did not show symptoms of the infection. “A few days later, he started to show slight symptoms. When he underwent clinical tests at the hospital, he on Thursday tested positive for the disease,” Mejahed said.