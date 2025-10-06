Authorities launch investigation as thieves cut priceless artifact from Saqqara Tomb
Dubai: Egypt is on high alert after reports that an ancient wall panel was stolen from a Pharaonic tomb at the Saqqara archaeological site, coming just days after an ancient bracelet was stolen from the Cairo Museum and melted down, local media reported.
The thieves used a power saw to remove a painted section from the historic wall inside the tomb of Khentkaus in Giza Governorate. The site had remained sealed since 2019, indicating the panel had been untouched for years before the theft.
Reports indicate the missing panel measures approximately 60 centimetres in length and 40 centimetres in width. Dating back to the Old Kingdom, the artifact is considered rare, depicting scenes from daily life in ancient Egypt.
The Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities confirmed that all necessary legal procedures have been undertaken, and the case has been fully referred to the Public Prosecution for investigation.
Mohamed Ismail, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, explained that the tomb had been completely sealed and used as a storage site for artifacts since its discovery in the 1950s, and had not been opened since 2019.
Upon learning of the incident, an archaeological committee led by Amr El Tayeb, supervisor of the Saqqara area, was immediately formed to inventory the tomb’s contents.
The committee’s report was forwarded to the Public Prosecution the same day, and the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities is closely monitoring the investigation in coordination with relevant authorities. Officials stressed that all efforts are being made to safeguard Egypt’s archaeological heritage and protect it from illegal activities or violations.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox