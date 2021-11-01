Dubai: Egyptian security authorities have rescued a 12-year-old girl who was chained to bed by father for three years to prevent her from visiting her divorced mother, local media reported.
The victim was chained to bed in an abandoned house in Mit Ghamr in Dakahlia Governorate, northeast of Cairo.
According to Dakahlia police officials, police raided the house on a tip-off, where they found the teenager chained to bed in a dark room with her feet and wrists tied up.
Eyewitnesses said the girl disappeared three years ago after her mother got divorced, and whenever they asked her father about her, he always said she went to visit her mother.
Neighbours called police after hearing continuous crying from the abandoned house, and they thought the house was “haunted”. The crime came to light after two young men decided to enter the house from the top roof and were surprised to see the girl tied up to bed in the dark room and there was no food next to her.
Police transferred the girl to hospital for medical checkup. The father was arrested and referred to public prosecution for legal action.