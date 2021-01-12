Dubai: Egypt has decided to open its airspace for flights to and from Qatar as of today, ending three years of blockade, the Egyptian Civil Aviation Authority announced on Tuesday.
The move follows the signing of the AlUla Deceleration at the 41st GCC Summit held last week in Saudi Arabia.
Egypt Air and Qatar Airways will resume flights between the two countries, allowing Egyptians and Qataris to travel directly.
Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain have already opened their airspaces to Qatari flights in line with the GCC agreement.
Egypt was one of the four countries that boycott Qatar in 2017.