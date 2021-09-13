Dubai: A missing Egyptian engineer was found dead in the Nile River in Al Mansoura, 120km northeast of Cairo, 11 days after his disappearance, local media reported.
The wife of Engineer Ahmed Atef shared a post on her Facebook account appealing to people for help in finding her husband. She earlier reported her husband’s absence at police station in the village of Talha in Dakahlia Governorate.
Security services intensified search for the missing engineer, whose body was later found in the Nile River under Al Mansoura University’s bridge 11 days after his disappearance.
He was killed and then his body was dumped into the Nile River. Security authorities have stepped up their efforts to find the perpetrator.
The body was taken to the forensic department to identify the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.