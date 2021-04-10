Dubai: An Egyptian man in his 40s stabbed his wife inside Alexandria family court after the latter filed for maintenance, local media reported.
The man is said to have stabbed his wife in the face during the hearings in front of the judges.
According to eyewitnesses, the husband entered the courtroom hiding a knife underneath his clothes, directly headed to his wife, took out the knife and attacked her because she filed for maintenance.
“Prior to the session and before entering the courtroom, the couple engaged in a row, as a result of which the husband stabbed his wife in the face and hand,” eyewitnesses said.
The husband was arrested immediately in order to be referred to public prosecution while the wife was transported to hospital.