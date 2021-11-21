Dubai: An Egyptian woman narrowly survived after being pushed by her husband in front of truck loaded with sand, local media reported.
A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the moment the woman was pushed in front of the track but she narrowly escaped certain death.
The woman was seen walking next to her husband when he suddenly pushed her in front of the approaching vehicle. She managed to avoid it by a whisker.
The incident took place in one of the busy streets of Mallawi, a city located in the governorate of Minya.
It is not yet known why the man pushed his wife in front of truck or whether he was arrested but the incident has caused a social media uproar.
According to the Edraak Foundation for Development and Equality, Egypt reported a total of 415 violent crimes against women and girls during 2020.
Hardly a day passes by in Egypt without local media reporting a grisly crime, triggering fears of a spike in violence in the country of over 100 million people.