Cairo: An Egyptian court had sentenced a man to death by hanging after convicting him of raping a mentally challenged girl in his house, local media reported.
The ruling, which can be appealed, was delivered by a criminal court in the southern city of Qena.
The case dates back to August last year when the convict, a 42-year-old worker had lured the victim, aged 29 years, into his house and raped her.
Initially, the woman could not reveal the identity of the rapist due to a speech disability.
However, police investigations managed to identify the culprit, who was found to be a neighbor of the victim.
After arrest, he admitted to having lured the woman from outside her house into his apartment and raped her.