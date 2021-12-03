Dubai: A 30-year-old Egyptian man has filed for divorce accusing his wife of stealing their neighbor’s clothes, local media reported.
According to the man, his 22-year-old woman used borrow their neighbour’s clothes when she went out over weekends but would not return them. She apparently even threatened to beat them if they asked for their clothes back.
“One day, I was stopped by a neighbour and she told me that my wife takes her daughters’ clothes and does not bring them back. Another neighbour told me she will report the case to police, so I bought them new clothes to avoid any legal issues. Yet, my wife beat them both,” the man said in his plea.
“I found no justification for my wife’s bad behaviour, so I went to her family’s house and did not try to reconcile with her. I sought an amicable divorce, but she refused,” the man added.
“I had no choice but to go to the family court, and file for divorce and damages but it is still pending before the court, and it has not been decided yet,” he added.