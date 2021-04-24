Dubai: An Egyptian man killed his wife after stabbing her 20 times for allegedly cheating on him, local media reported. The crime took place in Giza, south of Cairo.
According to the local police, the 25-year-old victim was found dead at her residence in Al Warraq district by her neighbours and police were called immediately.
Police investigations revealed the 37-year-old husband admitted to stabbing his wife 20 times after he saw intimate WhatsApp messages with a young man living in their neighbourhood. He was arrested and will be referred to public prosecution for further legal actions.