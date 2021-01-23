The Egyptian Public Prosecution has referred an appeals judge and two of his friends to immediate trial after he was suspected of soliciting, kidnapping and raping the woman. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: An Egyptian woman was raped four times by a judge and his two friends after being lured and taken to a villa in Alexandria, local media reported.

The Egyptian Public Prosecution has referred an appeals judge and two of his friends to immediate trial after he was suspected of soliciting, kidnapping and raping the woman.

According to Almasry Alyoum (Egypt Today) newspaper, the defendants, who are a merchant and a contractor, in addition to the judge, held the victim down until she fell unconscious and then proceeded to rape her four times.

The victim said that the first accused had deceived her on the pretext of holding a conference on real estate investment in Alexandria. He asked her to accompany him and the rest of the accused. Arrangements were made for her to stay in a separate hotel in Marina, Alexandria.

After arriving in Alexandria, the victim was told by the perpetrators that it was not possible to book the hotel on this day, so she was forced to go with them to one of the summer units on the northern coast and was tricked into spending the night in the villa they rented.