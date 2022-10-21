Cairo: Egypt has launched its first public-sharing system aimed to provide environmentally friendly transport and curtail pollution.
Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly on Thursday unveiled the first phase of the project dubbed “Cairo Bike” in Tahrir Square in central Cairo.
The first phase features 250 bikes available at 25 stops in central Cairo and adjacent areas.
“The event marks the onset of a new system in Egypt relying on the use of clean transport modes replacing cars as the state seeks to encourage youth and different segments of society to reduce the use of private cars to curb congestion and pollution by providing a safe and suitable transport means,” he said at the inaugural ceremony.
The bikes are rented at a value of one Egyptian pound (Dh0.18) per hour and LE8 for 12 hours.
The payment is available through various methods and membership packages.
The bikes are equipped with a GPS tracker to ensure optimal management and security.
The multi-phase project, also aimed to promote the cycling culture, is introduced in cooperation between the Cairo Governorate, the UN Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and the Swiss Drosos Foundation.
The second phase will be implemented in the coming months, raising the number of bikes to 500 at 45 stops in major sites in central Cairo and the Nile-side quarter of Zamalek, including the Underground metro and bus stations, the Egyptian government said.
Cairo, one of the world’s most populous cities, is inhabited by an estimated 20 million people.
In recent years, Egypt has diligently upgraded its transport system with a transition to eco-friendly means.
“Cairo Bike” was unveiled as Egypt is preparing to host a UN climate change summit due to start in the Red Sea resort of Sharm Al Sheikh on November 6.