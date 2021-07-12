Dubai: Four young Egyptian women were arrested for burning a young man alive in his fiancée’s apartment in Cairo on Thursday, local media reported.
One of the women is the victim’s fiancée, who committed the crime with the help of her three friends, as she was angry about him fighting with her frequently and upsetting most of the time.
The crime occurred when a heated argument broke out between the victim and his fiancée at her apartment in Cairo. The victim’s fiancée sought help from her three friends; they helped her pour gasoline on him and set him on fire.
Police received a call from the victim’s friend who reported the incident.
A police squad arrived at the scene where they found the victim’s charred body.
The charred corpse was taken to forensic department. The four women have been remanded in police custody pending further investigation and trial.