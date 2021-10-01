Cairo: Egyptian authorities have said they had thwarted an attempt led by an imprisoned businessman to revive activities of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood.
The Interior Ministry said the “plot” led by businessman Safwat Thabet, who was arrested last December, aimed to provide financing sources for the “terrorist activities” of the Islamist group.
The ministry added that Thabet had tasked Yehia Mahran, a Brotherhood member, to illegally use his companies to transfer money for the Brotherhood and utilise its returns to bankroll the group’s activities.
Mahran used an apartment in Giza, south of Cairo, to hide money allocated for financing the organisation. Police raided the place where Mahran was arrested and $8.4 million were found inside a room there, the ministry added.
Police also found ammunition in the site. The case was referred to the Supreme State Security Prosecution for investigations.
In late 2013, Egypt designated the Brotherhood as a terrorist organisation and blamed it for a spate of deadly attacks in the country after the army deposed the Islamist group following massive protests against its divisive rule. Authorities have since cracked down on the group’s members and suspected businesses.