Dubai: A young Egyptian man allegedly shot his father dead following a row over his plans to travel to Italy, local media reported.
The 58-year-old father is said to have objected his son’s plans to travel to Italy after being deported from the European country several months ago. Consequently, the son shot his father and left his bloodied body on the street.
Immediately after the shooting, bystanders called police, who rushed to the scene and arrested the son. He will be referred to the public prosecution for further legal action.