Dubai: A cleaner working at a restaurant in Nasr City in Egypt has been arrested for hiding a mobile phone inside one of the vents in a ladies' washroom to secretly film women, local media reported.
The incident came to light when a restaurant visitor went to the washroom and happened to look at the fan. To her surprise, she saw a mobile phone hidden there.
She immediately complained to the restaurant management and upon checking the device, they found several videos and photos taken of women while they were using the washroom. They also found the device linked to another mobile phone.
The case was reported to Nasr City police. Investigations pointed to the cleaner. Upon being interrogated, he admitted to secretly placing the mobile phone in the vent.
A video showing the hidden mobile phone has gone viral on social media, amid calls by the social media users to boycott the restaurant.
The restaurant manager and the suspect cleaner have been arrested and will be referred to the public prosecution.