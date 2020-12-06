Cairo: A video went viral online allegedly showing a camel inside an Egyptian hospital, prompting health authorities to open an investigation into the incident.
The footage shows the animal purportedly moving inside the hospital building while workers are trying to control it. A woman, who appears to be a worker, is seen taking photos of the camel.
Egyptian media said the incident had taken place in a governmental hospital in Giza south of Cairo and that the administration started an investigation and examining the surveillance cameras in the place.
Reception area
The camel reportedly walked from the hospital’s gate into the reception area, according to private newspaper Al Watan.
The hospital administration rebuked security guards over the incident, the paper added, citing medical sources.
Local authorities in Giza were quoted as saying that the camel was on its way to a slaughterhouse near the hospital where it escaped from its driver into the building.
The Egyptian government has recently started overhauling state hospitals and upgrading their services mostly used by low-income people.