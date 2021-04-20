Cairo: The Egyptian Doctors’ Association has urged health authorities to expedite the vaccination of medical workers against COVID-19, citing a recent rise in infections and deaths due to the disease among health care professionals.
The independent union has written to Health Minister Dr Hala Zayed, requesting finalising the inoculation of medical workers at the “nearest possible time” and tightening protection measures for them inside health facilities, Egyptian media reported.
Egypt launched last January mass vaccinations against COVID-19, beginning with health workers. But it is not clear yet how many medical workers have already got the shots.
The Doctors’ Association said that 50 doctors have died due to COVID-19 in the past two weeks. Medical deaths resulting from the coronavirus are estimated at over 460.
The association said it and its branches across Egypt are ready to help the Health Ministry with the inoculation campaign for medical workers by providing vaccination sites or assisting in the registration process. So far, there has been no comment from the ministry.
Egypt, a country of over 100 million people, so far has registered a tally of 217,186 coronavirus cases and 12,778 related fatalities.
Egyptian authorities have recently reimposed anti-virus restrictions amid fears of a spike in infection rates during the holy month of Ramadan noted for social gatherings.