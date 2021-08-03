Cairo: An Egyptian bride had died of a heart attack an hour after her wedding party in a village in the south of the country, sending shock waves among relatives and friends, local media reported.
The 21-year-old woman, identified as Isra Shaaban, suffered fatigue after entering her new house in the village of Medoum in the southern governorate of Beni Sueif, according to witnesses.
“The bride felt exhaustion and sharp pains in the tummy and the chest after the end of the wedding party,” said a local witness. “She asked her family not to leave her. The bride was taken to a hospital where she breathed her last on arrival,” added the villager.
Her family have been devastated. “Yesterday, we attended Isra’s wedding where everyone was happy,” the bride’s cousin Mohammad Hamed, said.
“Today, we buried her. May Allah bestow patience on her husband and parents. Their joy was not complete. Joy turned into a nightmare,” he added.
The village’s stunned inhabitants participated in her funeral, media reported.
The incident was the second of its kind to be reported in Egypt in a few weeks. Last month, another woman suffered a sudden health problem and died at a local hospital in the Delta governorate of Sharqia days before her scheduled wedding.