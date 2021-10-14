Dubai: A 13-year-old Egyptian boy died after being beaten up severely by his classmates over the priority of classroom seating in a school in Kafr Al Sheikh, north of Cairo.
According to local media, Mohammed Helmi Shehata of grade 8 was assaulted by three classmates after a fight broke out between them over the priority of sitting on the first-row seats in their classroom.
The teen lost consciousness and was transferred to hospital where he remained in a coma due to brain haemorrhage and died after four days.
Mohammed Abdullah, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education in Kafr Al Sheikh, said the ministry launched an investigation into the incident.
“I visited the victim at the hospital and met with his parents. I listened to their testimonies and ordered forming a committee to probe the incident.”