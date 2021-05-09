Cairo: Six people died inside a village sanitation tank in Egypt’s southern governorate of Minya, local media reported.
Seven others were injured and transferred to a local hospital.
The accident happened when a worker fell into the tank that had been earlier uncovered as part of constructing a new sanitation system in the village. A number of local inhabitants rushed to the tank, attempting to save the worker, resulting in six deaths.
Cries for help
Public prosecution said in a statement it had cross-examined three of the injured about the circumstances of the mishap. They testified that they happened to pass in the area where they heard cries for help.
In response, they tied themselves up with ropes and descended into the tank to save others, but they lost consciousness after suffering shortness of breath.
Local authorities dispatched 11 ambulances and rescue teams to the site that was cordoned off. Minya Governor Lt. Gen. Osama Al Qadi, and senior local officials were seen at the scene inspecting the rescue operation.