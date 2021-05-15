Cairo: Surgeons at an Egyptian hospital removed several nuts and magnets from a toddler’s stomach, local media reported.
The 15-month-old girl was brought by her mother to the Zagazig University Hospital north of Cairo suffering from vomiting and severe stomach pains. X-rays showed strange objects inside the child’s tummy, prompting emergency surgery for her.
Stable health
The pediatrics surgeons were surprised to locate nearly 30 metal pieces including magnets and nuts inside the child’s stomach. The objects were blamed for the pains she had suffered for days.
The items were successfully removed from the stomach. She left the hospital and is reported in stable health.
The mother was quoted as saying that her child often played in the street near a workshop and that she could have swallowed the metal from there.