Dubai: An 11-year old girl committed suicide in Egypt with an online game suspected to be the cause of her death, local media reported.
The girl was known to have been addicted on playing the popular online game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG).
The police said they have received a report stating that a child committed suicide in her bedroom at home. After moving to the scene, her body was found hanging by a rope inside her bedroom.
Her father entered her room to check on her while she was playing and found her dead.
Banning the game
Prosecutors appointed forensic doctors to conduct the autopsy and verify the cause of death.
The Communications and Information Technology Committee in the House of Representatives in Egypt is set to discuss a briefing request to ban PUBG, which is widely spread among youth and teenagers.
Parliament Member Sawsan Hosny Hafez, who applied for the briefing on banning the game, said: “PUBG affects the behavior of children and adolescents significantly, and causes them to acquire violent personal characteristics as a result of the violent scenes and content in the game which could cause (young) players to transform into criminals who commit murder or attempted murder.”