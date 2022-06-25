Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes southern Iran

Tehran: An earthquake with a 5.6 magnitude struck in Irans southern Gulf waters early Saturday morning, state TV reported. There were no immediate reports of fatalities or damage.
Several UAE residents also reported experiencing tremors on Saturday morning.
UAE's National Center of Meteorology (NCM) also tweeted about the quake saying it is of 6 magnitude.
In a statement, the NCM also added that the quake was slightly felt by residents but without any effect in the UAE.
The quake occurred between the port of Charak and the island of Kish at a depth of 22 km (13.6 miles), it said. And the quake occurred about 8 kilometers (4.97 miles) below the earth's surface.
Officials told state TV that there had been some 100 quakes and aftershocks over the past 10 days in the same region.
Major geological fault lines crisscross Iran, which has suffered several devastating earthquakes in recent years.