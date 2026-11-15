Jordan foils drug smuggling attempt using guided balloons

Border Guards thwart narcotics smuggling attempt via advanced tactics
Jordanian forces have foiled an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of narcotics into the Kingdom using guided balloons, the Jordanian Armed Forces said.
Border Guard units in the Eastern Military Zone detected the balloons heading towards Jordanian territory and brought them down within their area of responsibility.
Working with security and military agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, the forces seized the drugs carried by the balloons. The confiscated items were handed over to the relevant authorities for legal action.
The armed forces said they would continue to counter infiltration and smuggling attempts, including those involving new methods and equipment, to protect Jordan's security, stability and sovereignty.