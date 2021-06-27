Cairo: Around 327 people have died due to drug and alcohol addiction in Kuwait over the past five years, a medical official has disclosed.
The rifest types of drugs in the country are hashish, methamphetamine, locally known as shabu, and marijuana, added Dr Ahmed Al Shati, the head of the Medical Al Sabah Zone.
He attributed drug-taking to weak religious faith, a passion for imitation, family breakdown, bad friends and misuse of technology.
About 9,787 drug-related cases have been registered in Kuwait in the past five years, including drug-taking, trafficking and smuggling, he told Al Jarida newspaper.
“The State of Kuwait is waging a fierce war with unknown enemies, in view of a rise in drug smuggling operations to the country by land, sea and air, given the country’s proximity to narcotic-producing regions,” Dr Al Shati said.
“Legislation is the cornerstone in confronting the drug offences. Therefore, the Kuwaiti law has criminalised drug offences,” he added.
Kuwait enforces tough penalties in drug cases, including the death penalty.