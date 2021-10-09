Dubai: A one-year-old Egyptian baby was allegedly strangled to death by her mother inside an unlicensed addiction treatment centre due to the centre's refusal to discharge the mother, local media reported.
Acting upon a tip off, police raided the unlicensed centre and found the baby girl dead and lying on a bed.
The two-storey centre was being used to treat drug addiction among women and was run by a number of girls and women as well as a group of workers.
The suspect is said to have asked the workers to leave the place, but centre’s management refused her request, so she got so angry and strangled her own baby.
Hardly a day passes by in Egypt without media reporting grisly crime involving families. Recent studies revealed a remarkable rise in the crime rate during the recent years, which made Egypt the third in the Arab world and 24th globally in murder, according to the “Namibo” classification for measuring crime rates among countries.
A study issued by Ain Shams University revealed that family murders alone constitute a quarter to a third of the total murders.