Lebanon casualties surge amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Ministry of Health announced that the number of victims from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon since 2nd March has risen to 1,021 killed and 2,641 injured, according to the National News Agency (NNA).
Reuters reported that Lebanon is experiencing the deadliest spillover yet from the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran this week.
Israeli warplanes have pounded Beirut, striking residential apartments and flattening entire buildings. Israel says the attacks are aimed at the Iran-backed Hezbollah, which launched fire into Israeli territory in early March.
As of Thursday, March 19, Lebanese authorities said the strikes have displaced another 1 million people across the country.
Data from Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project show that 666 people in Lebanon were killed between March 1 and 16—the latest period analysed.
According to the same data, 80% of those killed were in attacks where civilians were the primary or sole targets.
Meanwhile, Jean-Noël Barrot, speaking in Israel on Friday after visiting Lebanon to push for a ceasefire, said there is no clear end in sight to the conflict in the Middle East. Israel has so far rejected an offer of direct talks from Beirut.
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