A member of Morocco's Interior Ministry Auxiliary Forces, patrolling as part of a larger combined security force, instructs a man to remain at home as a measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in the capital Rabat's district of Takadoum on March 27, 2020 Image Credit: AFP

Rabat: Sixty-eight people, mostly staff, have come down with the coronavirus at a prison in the southern Moroccan city of Ouarzazate, prison authorities said on Tuesday, without reporting any deaths.

Earlier this month Morocco released 5,645 prisoners - some of them in poor health - to help reduce the risk of the coronavirus spreading in its prisons as has happened in other countries.

At the Ouarzazate facility, at least six inmates were among those to have contracted the coronavirus and all were now undergoing testing, a prison statement said.

Morocco has confirmed 3,186 cases of the COVID-19 lung disease including 144 deaths. It has imposed a lockdown on public life that has been extended until May 20, and made the wearing of face masks in public compulsory.