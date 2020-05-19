Palestinian Muslim worshippers walk past the Dome of the Rock mosque, situated in the al-Aqsa mosques compound in Jerusalem's Old City on March 15, 2019 before the Friday noon prayers. / AFP / AHMAD GHARABLI Image Credit: AFP

Jerusalem: Muslim prayers at Jerusalem's Al Aqsa mosque compound will resume next week after a nearly two-month pause now that the spread of the new coronavirus has slowed, a religious council said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Council of Islamic Waqf said the restriction on outdoor prayer at the site would be lifted after the Muslim holiday of Eid (May 23 or 24)

On March 15, religious officials closed Al Aqsa and the Dome of the Rock, and a week later also banned worshippers from gathering in open areas of the holy hill top compound, known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount.

It was not immediately clear whether worshippers would also be allowed back into Al Aqsa and the Dome of the Rock next week.