Cairo: Guests at a wedding party, held in an Egyptian city this week, were keen to highlight the COVID-19 era and make a statement.
Several of them appeared clad in medical gowns worn by health workers inside hospitals treating COVID-19 patients.
Photos went viral on social media showing the well-wishers wearing the blue uniform and the protective head covering at the wedding of their colleague - a male nurse at a quarantine hospital in the southern city of Qena.
“My friends agreed among themselves to attend my wedding, wearing the medical attire put on at the isolation hospitals to send a message of support to doctors and nurses in their war against the novel coronavirus,” the 25-year-old groom, Mohammed Abbas, said, according to local media. In January, Egypt initiated mass vaccinations, starting with health workers.
Egypt targets vaccinating around 40 per cent of its population of more than 100 million against COVID-19 by the end of this year, Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli said last week.
Around 2.5 million people out of a total of 6 million registering on a government inoculation platform have already got the jabs against the virus in Egypt, he added.